Why Royal Experts Say Potential Future UK Visits Will Be A 'Circus' For The Sussexes

Daily Mail editor Rebecca English pointed out on "Palace Confidential" that with the request for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave Frogmore Cottage "it obviously indicates that their coronation potential appearance is more in doubt." King Charles has allegedly been working hard to ensure that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be attending the coronation. English also noted that the couple "did intend to genuinely come back and visit regularly." And they had come back to Frogmore Cottage since their big move. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed there while they visited the UK for the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, where they held their daughter Lilibet's first birthday party.

The exit has been confirmed by Archewell's head of communications, per The New York Times. It comes after the publication of Harry's memoir "Spare," which doesn't paint the happiest picture of life in the royal family. However, it's unclear whether the memoir had anything to do with the timing of the request for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave their UK home.

Along with the potential security implications for the couple on future visits, the request brings up the issue of the renovation costs. Some are questioning whether the money the couple paid into the Sovereign Grant for the renovations of Frogmore Cottage should be returned to them considering their being asked to leave, per Daily Mail.