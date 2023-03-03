General Hospital Favorite Vanessa Marcil's Special Birthday Message For Maurice Benard

While Vanessa Marcil has been in several TV shows and movies, the role that made her a superstar among soap opera fans was that of the feisty Brenda Barrett on "General Hospital" — which she debuted over 30 years ago. As one half of a daytime super couple with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Marcil won the hearts of viewers who still clamor for her return. Although Brenda hasn't been seen in Port Charles since 2013, Marcil recently explained that she'd one day return to the show.

Benard celebrated his 60th birthday on March 1, and Soap Opera News posted pictures of the beloved actor down through the years to honor him. Former "GH" star Steve Burton (ex-Jason Morgan) and Benard's co-star Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli) recently wished him well on their YouTube page, Stone Cold and the Jackal. Burton stated, "I wanted to say happy birthday. I love you (Benard), man. You're the best, and I'm always grateful for everything you've done for us." Anderson echoed Burton's sentiment, adding, "I think you're very handsome. I think you're very talented. And you give great hugs. You give great hugs!" He didn't think many fans knew that about Benard, and Burton chimed in, saying, "Listen, Maurice and I are both huggers, so just imagine us together," hilariously pausing himself as he pointed at the camera.

Marcil also had some nice things to say about Benard.