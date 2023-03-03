Meet The Adorable Infants Playing Esme's Baby Ace On General Hospital
Port Charles' population has recently grown on "General Hospital." After giving birth to a daughter named Amelia, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has been seeking a bone marrow donor to cure her leukemia. Willow asked her future mother-in-law, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), to be her matron of honor — much to the chagrin of many fans – at her near-deathbed wedding to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). However, Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) has been deemed a possible match, offering hope to Willow.
Meanwhile, the amnesiac Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) has also given birth to a baby named Ace. When the pregnant Esme was being held prisoner by Nikolas Cassadine (then Marcus Coloma), she was alone and spoke to her baby in utero. She named it "Ace," because she considered it her "ace in the hole" — thereby ensuring Nikolas wouldn't kill her. But since escaping Nik's clutches, Esme seemingly can't remember anything about her life.
Yet, when talking to the Chief of Detectives, Mac Scorpio (John J. York), Esme referred to her newborn as Ace (although unsure why that name came to her). Therefore, it's possible that her memory is starting to return. Celeb Dirty Laundry speculated that if it does, Esme might continue to pretend to have amnesia in an effort to avoid prosecution for her litany of crimes.
Now that Ace is a new citizen of Port Charles, his precious portrayers have been revealed.
The Clay brothers arrived in Port Charles
The Zuri Agency (which represents talent for film and television) posted a picture of the babies playing Ace on "General Hospital." The post was on their official Instagram page, along with the caption: "The Clay twins are playing Baby Ace on "General Hospital!" It was accompanied by a picture of the adorable infants, along with the show's logo. The Clay brothers have their own Instagram page which is chock full of pictures of the cute babies. Their mother, Dr. Lana Clay — who states on her Instagram account that she's also a leukemia survivor as well as a blogger — manages the twins' page.
The portrayers of Willow Tait's baby were recently announced as well. But because they are larger than a real baby of the same age would be, fans were amused. Willow's baby is portrayed by twins Owen and Nathan Ford. Ace's infant actors are also bigger than normal, and "GH" actress Rebecca Herbst explained on Twitter that the reason is that the show's Covid-19 rule restricts using an infant actor under three months old.
Since fiction is all about the willing suspension of disbelief, the fact that the Clay brothers are older than real newborns doesn't bother us — because they're so cute!