Meet The Adorable Infants Playing Esme's Baby Ace On General Hospital

Port Charles' population has recently grown on "General Hospital." After giving birth to a daughter named Amelia, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has been seeking a bone marrow donor to cure her leukemia. Willow asked her future mother-in-law, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), to be her matron of honor — much to the chagrin of many fans – at her near-deathbed wedding to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). However, Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) has been deemed a possible match, offering hope to Willow.

Meanwhile, the amnesiac Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) has also given birth to a baby named Ace. When the pregnant Esme was being held prisoner by Nikolas Cassadine (then Marcus Coloma), she was alone and spoke to her baby in utero. She named it "Ace," because she considered it her "ace in the hole" — thereby ensuring Nikolas wouldn't kill her. But since escaping Nik's clutches, Esme seemingly can't remember anything about her life.

Yet, when talking to the Chief of Detectives, Mac Scorpio (John J. York), Esme referred to her newborn as Ace (although unsure why that name came to her). Therefore, it's possible that her memory is starting to return. Celeb Dirty Laundry speculated that if it does, Esme might continue to pretend to have amnesia in an effort to avoid prosecution for her litany of crimes.

Now that Ace is a new citizen of Port Charles, his precious portrayers have been revealed.