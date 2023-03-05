King Charles Reportedly Offers Harry And Meghan Consolation Prize After Frogmore Boot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from their old homestead across the Atlantic after King Charles reportedly ordered them out of their royal residence, a move that seemingly went against the late Queen's wishes. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can no longer call Frogmore Cottage theirs, even though the lodging had been bestowed to them by Queen Elizabeth in 2018. The couple put in a substantial monetary sum into renovating the abode, totaling up to £2.4m in leasing costs and revamping efforts. Nonetheless, the property was still owned by The Crown Estate. Reports show that Harry and Meghan were told they could no longer reside in Frogmore Cottage on January 11 (although the news did not hit the press until March 1). Though King Charles' decision happened behind closed doors and away from the public eye, many online have speculated if the release of Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare" played a role in King Charles' motivation.

But it seems that Harry and Meghan are nowhere near banished from the U.K. While King Charles was said to have set Frogmore Cottage aside for Prince Andrew, reports suggest that the king has made an offer to Harry and Meghan for another place to stay when they are visiting Britain.