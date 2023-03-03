How King Charles' Decision To Evict Harry And Meghan Goes Against Late Queen's Wishes

King Charles has long been known for frugality. Before he was king, these efforts centered on smaller items, like not wasting palace leftovers and making his wardrobe last. For example, he's long had a habit of asking his tailors to patch his clothes, and in 2018, he reported that one of his jackets was 49 years old. Now that he's the top royal decision maker, Charles has turned his efforts to more significant projects, specifically costs associated with the housing of nonworking royals.

On January 11, Charles informed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that they could no longer live at Frogmore Cottage. This process occurred behind the scenes, and it wasn't until March 1 that Charles' decision became public. Financial concerns aside, since the eviction happened the day after "Spare" was published, some sources have speculated Charles was reacting to the memoir's explosive details.

In 2018, Queen Elizabeth granted the Sussexes use of the five-bedroom house. Now Charles has retracted this offer. He's also suggested that Prince Andrew move to Frogmore Cottage. Andrew may not be able to afford Royal Lodge, his current home, after his allowance is cut. Frogmore Cottage belongs to Crown Estate, so each monarch decides who can live there. Regardless of Charles' motivations, according to one royal expert, it's a choice that goes against his mother's wishes.