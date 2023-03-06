General Hospital Star Josh Swickard And Wife Lauren Welcome Second Child

Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) has been struggling lately on "General Hospital." The detective got suspended for defending the honor of his lady, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), and subsequently pursued a singing career at her behest. However, Chase's heart lies in police work and although he'd rather be stopping bad guys, Chase continues to sing with Brook Lynn acting as his manager in order to take down the sleazy music producer Linc Brown (Dan Buran).

When Brook Lynn dragged her feet on writing a letter to the police board explaining why Chase had punched Linc, and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), they chose not to reinstate him. As a result, Chase couldn't take Brook Lynn's lies and schemes and broke up with her. But, she did eventually write the letter, convincing the board to take a second look at his case, so there's hope for Chase yet. Swickard has been very appreciative of his loyal soap opera fans, and the actor often shares details about his life on Instagram, including Swickard pushing himself to the limit in an incredible triathlon competition.

In October 2022, Swickard also celebrated the heartwarming family news that his wife was pregnant with their second child, and fans were overjoyed to share the couple's happiness, again on Instagram. Now, he's sharing another incredible landmark family event.