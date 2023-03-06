General Hospital Star Josh Swickard And Wife Lauren Welcome Second Child
Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) has been struggling lately on "General Hospital." The detective got suspended for defending the honor of his lady, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), and subsequently pursued a singing career at her behest. However, Chase's heart lies in police work and although he'd rather be stopping bad guys, Chase continues to sing with Brook Lynn acting as his manager in order to take down the sleazy music producer Linc Brown (Dan Buran).
When Brook Lynn dragged her feet on writing a letter to the police board explaining why Chase had punched Linc, and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), they chose not to reinstate him. As a result, Chase couldn't take Brook Lynn's lies and schemes and broke up with her. But, she did eventually write the letter, convincing the board to take a second look at his case, so there's hope for Chase yet. Swickard has been very appreciative of his loyal soap opera fans, and the actor often shares details about his life on Instagram, including Swickard pushing himself to the limit in an incredible triathlon competition.
In October 2022, Swickard also celebrated the heartwarming family news that his wife was pregnant with their second child, and fans were overjoyed to share the couple's happiness, again on Instagram. Now, he's sharing another incredible landmark family event.
The Swickards now have a new member of the family
In December 2022, Josh and Lauren Swickard announced on Instagram that the second child they were expecting was a boy. And now, that baby has finally entered our world! On May 5, the "General Hospital" star shared adorable pictures of their newborn baby, Arthur, as well as the proud parents, and daughter Savannah. The actor wrote, "WELCOME TO THE FAMILY ARTHUR!!!! @laurenswickard brought this little guy into the world on February 26th (Lo I'm truly in awe of you)."
He continued, "Thank you for all that you sacrificed to grow our family. Arthur buddy, you are so loved already!!! We pray for courage and strength over you, and that God will lead you all of your days!" Swickard's co-star Kathleen Gati (Liesl Obrecht) responded with, "Congratulations to all of you!" The sentiment was echoed by several castmates and fellow soap stars including Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones), Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), Marcus Coloma (ex-Nikolas Cassadine), and Eileen Davidson (Ashley, "The Young and the Restless").
Plenty of fans and friends also shared their love, with one gushing, "Congratulations!!!! Awe welcome to the world precious Arthur! Angels all around you and your beautiful family." Another follower spoke for all of us, stating emphatically, "What a beautiful family!!! Congrats on the new member, wishing you guys a lot of love, health and happiness." We'd like to join everyone in wishing congratulations to the growing Swickard clan!