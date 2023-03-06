Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway's Marriage To George Conway Is Over

Kellyanne Conway, former senior White House adviser to Donald Trump, has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. She helped Trump as he once wanted to drop out of the presidential race, and while she was often criticized for her political strategy — notably helping her boss on his fake news crusade– Conway's personal life stole the show. Her daughter, Claudia Conway, made shocking allegations of abuse at the hands of her famous mother, but now it seems their relationship is on the mend.

Another troubled relationship that haunted Conway in the public eye was with her husband, George Conway. The Conways were often at odds as George was an adamant opponent of Trump. According to The Washington Post, the pair were constantly in a state of dismay following Trump's presidential victory. George had introduced Kellyanne to Trump, which he noted filled him with regret.

It's no surprise that their relationship fizzled out over those four years. Now, it appears they have called it quits for good.