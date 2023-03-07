General Hospital's Adam Huss Weighs In On Nikolas' Supposed Last Scenes

The super-talented Adam Huss, "General Hospital's" relatively new Nikolas Cassadine, has appeared in several notable movies and TV shows over the years, including "NCIS" and "Drake & Josh," and he was a series regular on "Power" too. While Huss currently occupies the role of Nikolas, which was previously played by Marcus Coloma, who exited the show amid some controversy, he was already well-known to fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" for portraying the ill-fated character Luke.

In 2022, Huss substituted for Coloma a few times on "GH." Following Coloma's departure, Huss was tapped to play out the final phase of Nikolas's arc. He and Ava Jerome (Maura West) had recently divorced, and Nikolas was dealing with a great deal of other turmoil in his life too. Getting increasingly unhinged, Nikolas threatened to take Ava's daughter, Avery. Without even thinking, Ava bashed him on the head with a small statue, and believed she'd killed him.

Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) stumbled upon the scene and gradually convinced Ava to tell him what happened. The good doctor helped her hide the body in a tack room in her stables, but when the police later came looking for Nikolas, they found the room mysteriously empty. We later learned that Austin's cousin, Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Gray), had Nikolas hooked up to a life support machine at an undisclosed location. Are the character's days numbered?