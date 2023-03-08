Aja Naomi King On The Impact Women Can Have On Their Communities - Exclusive

Hearing Aja Naomi King speak about her love for her work is inspiring. Since 2017, she's represented L'Oréal Paris and its philanthropic program L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth. This role has deeply impacted her over the years.

"Being in this space with these women and learning more about what they've accomplished — the lives they've been able to positively impact — gives you so much hope for us, hope for all of humanity," King said. "By L'Oréal Paris elevating them, it sends this clear message about how community-based projects are compelling and transformative and worth it."

Last year, King helped select the honorees. This proved to be a challenge on its own because L'Oréal had to settle on only 10 women out of all the worthy, prospective honorees. There are specific qualities the organization looks for in its applicants as well, including a commitment to their efforts and programs.

"It's more about the impact each organization is trying to achieve and how L'Oréal can best amplify that," King said. "Bottom line, what we're looking for is tremendous passion and heart, which is what fuels these organizations in the first place because these women take on these years-long challenges to get these programs running. We're looking for passionate women trying to expand their outreach."