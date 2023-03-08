Queen Camilla Is Mourning A Heartbreaking Family Loss

To begin the month of March, Queen Camilla has had a packed schedule filled with public event appearances. One of these recent events was hosting Buckingham Palace's celebration of International Women's Day on March 8. Royal Central reports that she led the crowd with optimism, proclaiming, "International Women's Day is a day to celebrate female achievement, to encourage and inspire one another, and to thank the women in our lives for their contribution to society."

However, behind the scenes of this celebration and off-camera, the queen has had to deal with some heartbreaking losses in her family circle.

Just last year, the queen lost her cousin Charles Villiers at the young age of 59. Villiers was found dead at the Durrants Hotel in London. In the midst of this grief, as well as her many royal responsibilities, the monarch's brother-in-law, Simon Elliot, has died, reports The Sun in an exclusive.