Queen Camilla Is Mourning A Heartbreaking Family Loss
To begin the month of March, Queen Camilla has had a packed schedule filled with public event appearances. One of these recent events was hosting Buckingham Palace's celebration of International Women's Day on March 8. Royal Central reports that she led the crowd with optimism, proclaiming, "International Women's Day is a day to celebrate female achievement, to encourage and inspire one another, and to thank the women in our lives for their contribution to society."
However, behind the scenes of this celebration and off-camera, the queen has had to deal with some heartbreaking losses in her family circle.
Just last year, the queen lost her cousin Charles Villiers at the young age of 59. Villiers was found dead at the Durrants Hotel in London. In the midst of this grief, as well as her many royal responsibilities, the monarch's brother-in-law, Simon Elliot, has died, reports The Sun in an exclusive.
Queen Camilla receives tragic news about her brother-in-law
Businessman Simon Elliot became an official member of Queen Camilla's family more than half a century ago when he married her sister Annabel in 1972. The couple had three children together, two girls and one boy. The Elliots appeared to be quite close to Queen Camilla and King Charles and even joined the king and queen on their honeymoon in 2005. The two couples were also seen attending many events together over the years.
Elliot passed away at the age of 82, departing from his family members, including Queen Camilla. One can imagine this will be a time of great difficulty and sadness for the queen, especially considering the fact that her losses have occurred with U.K.'s grief over the death of the late Queen Elizabeth III as a backdrop. While she continues to uphold her position's responsibilities, Queen Camilla will likely carry a heavy heart.