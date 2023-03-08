Why General Hospital Fans Are Finally (Somewhat) Pleased With Willow

Because Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has clashed with the overbearing Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) over the years, she's been pushed to the point where she despises her — a woman who was revealed to be her biological mother. The reveal of this connection has divided the fans, and further complicated things for Willow. The fact that Nina's aunt Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) is a bone marrow match that could potentially save her from leukemia has forced Willow to accept the reality that she is forever connected to Nina.

The only thing Obrecht asked in return was for Willow to imagine life without being Nina's enemy. Willow felt that Nina's interest was not in her, but in Nina's desperate need to have a child. Obrecht politely countered by sharing that when her children were young, she made life about herself and not them. But eventually, she and her late daughter Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) were able to cultivate a mother/daughter relationship and became friends. Obrecht hoped that someday that would be true for Nina and Willow.

Later, Willow agreed to have a conversation with Nina, and the two surprisingly spoke to each other in a civil manner. Willow's caveat was that she would not allow questions about her children. She updated Nina about her health and the overall situation. Nina was grateful that Willow opened up to her, and the girl later admitted she felt Nina was genuinely interested in her well-being, which also surprised the fans.