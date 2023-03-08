General Hospital Star Jon Lindstrom Is Pragmatic About Ryan's Ultimate Demise

Although psychiatrist Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) desperately wanted to cure his deranged twin brother, Ryan Chamberlain (also Lindstrom), of his psychosis on "General Hospital," that was not meant to be. Ryan, a twisted serial killer, was beyond any kind of redemption and delighted in his murderous ways. Ryan recently connected with the equally demented Heather Webber (Alley Mills), and it was revealed that they'd hooked up in the past, producing a daughter named Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). While definitely not as unhinged as her parents, Esme racked up her own list of evil deeds in Port Charles until she suffered amnesia and became a kinder, gentler person.

When Heather and Ryan revealed to Esme that they were her parents during a bold escape from the Spring Ridge sanitarium, Esme was mortified. The path to possible freedom took the trio to Wyndemere mansion on Spoon Island, where Ryan tried to convince the blonde object of his desire, Ava Jerome (Maura West), to join them. Ultimately, Chief of Detectives Mac Scorpio (John J. York) shot and killed Ryan, saving Ava's life. Ryan had been terrorizing Port Charles since 1992 and was believed to have been killed in 1995, only to return in 2018. But now, it seems his reign of terror has finally ended for good.

Lindstrom was open about his thoughts on the character being killed off.