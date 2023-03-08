Grey's Anatomy Star Chandra Wilson Returns To General Hospital For The Nurses Ball

The talented and versatile Chandra Wilson has been on such TV shows as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Station 19," and "Private Practice." But her longest television run has been on the hit ABC series, "Grey's Anatomy," where the beloved actress has played the no-nonsense Dr. Miranda Bailey since 2005. Wilson told ET in 2022 that after 19 seasons, "Grey's" continues to engage the audience with new stories and characters, and it is constantly evolving. "Each time we bring on new personalities, our audience, they gravitate to that personality. They find somebody that they really [connect with]," she stated.

Similarly, soap operas like "General Hospital" have also continually changed things up to keep it fresh. Wilson has been on "GH" three times, playing Tina Estrada in 2014, Dr. Francine Massey — a therapist for Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) — in 2018, and Crimson magazine fashion editor Sydney Val Jean. She last played Sydney in 2019 on the red carpet of the show's annual Nurse's Ball, working with Crimson editor-in-chief, Nina Reeves (then Michelle Stafford).

Now, Wilson is set to bring Sydney back to Port Charles in honor of the show's milestone anniversary.