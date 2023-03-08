Grey's Anatomy Star Chandra Wilson Returns To General Hospital For The Nurses Ball
The talented and versatile Chandra Wilson has been on such TV shows as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Station 19," and "Private Practice." But her longest television run has been on the hit ABC series, "Grey's Anatomy," where the beloved actress has played the no-nonsense Dr. Miranda Bailey since 2005. Wilson told ET in 2022 that after 19 seasons, "Grey's" continues to engage the audience with new stories and characters, and it is constantly evolving. "Each time we bring on new personalities, our audience, they gravitate to that personality. They find somebody that they really [connect with]," she stated.
Similarly, soap operas like "General Hospital" have also continually changed things up to keep it fresh. Wilson has been on "GH" three times, playing Tina Estrada in 2014, Dr. Francine Massey — a therapist for Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) — in 2018, and Crimson magazine fashion editor Sydney Val Jean. She last played Sydney in 2019 on the red carpet of the show's annual Nurse's Ball, working with Crimson editor-in-chief, Nina Reeves (then Michelle Stafford).
Now, Wilson is set to bring Sydney back to Port Charles in honor of the show's milestone anniversary.
Wilson returns as General Hospital amps up the anniversary fun
As "General Hospital" gears up for its spectacular 60th anniversary celebration, lots of fun and intrigue will be coming our way. Along with the return of Jane Elliot as the brusque Tracy Quartermaine, the show will also be bringing back its annual Nurse's Ball, which is an event within the show to raise money and awareness for HIV. Excitingly enough, actress Chandra Wilson will be returning to reprise her role as the ball's red carpet correspondent, Sydney Val Jean. TVLine broke the news of Wilson's return, posting a picture of her and "GH" star Roger Howarth, along with other exclusive photos. As Tina Estrada, Wilson acted alongside Howarth in 2014 when he was playing the character Franco Baldwin.
The anniversary events will kick off with a tribute to the late actress, Sonya Eddy, who played General Hospital's head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the show. Actor Drew Cheetwood, who played mafia bodyguard Milo Gimabetti and was involved in a relationship with Epiphany, will return to honor his co-star.
TVLine also reported that the ABC network will commemorate the historic event by presenting a stage dedication to the show's cast and crew at Prospect Studios. The dedication will honor the show's deep and vast history.