Actress And Fiber One Spokesperson Lisa Ann Walter Talks Wellness, Diet, And Body Image - Exclusive

Lisa Ann Walter is perfect for Fiber One's Fall Off Forgiveness campaign, which, she explained, is about achieving a healthy balance of diet and wellness and forgiving yourself for mistakes.

In addition to loving the concept, Walter thought the spots were hilarious. In a spot set on Super Bowl Sunday, she debates over choosing wings or celery sticks. "You're at a party and there's a giant platter and ... it's Super Bowl Sunday, you're in the first month of your big plan to 'all or nothing it,' and you pick up a celery stick, and what's the next thing that happens? You dip it in the blue cheese dressing or the ranch, and then it's like, 'Oh, the hell with it. I'll have 40 wings,'" she joked.

She also loved the campaign's March giveaway. "Every week for the month of March, there is a drawing, and several winners will win a year supply of Fiber One. Then, you can eat the brownie and have a cinnamon coffee cake in the morning," she said, adding that she finds it more difficult to eat healthily come the afternoon. "Around noon, 1:00, I want to have some carbs, and that's when I could segue into the falling off part," she continued. "In this case, you have a little cinnamon coffee cake with your coffee and then you don't feel like you ruined it."