Days Of Our Lives' Matthew Ashford And Melissa Reeves Reunite For Upcoming Holiday Flick

"Days of Our Lives" viewers know Matthew Ashford and Melissa Reeves as the iconic Salem super couple of Jack Deveraux and Jennifer Horton. The pair first got together in the late 1980s when they began working together at the Salem Spectator. Of course, the duo butted heads with their differing opinions about journalism. However, that fiery connection soon turned to love as they began to develop feelings for one another. Over the years, Jack and Jennifer have had an epic love story that has included so much adventure and heartbreak. They've been torn apart from one another on several occasions. However, they have found their way back to each other time and time again.

In 2020, fans were stunned when Reeves announced that she wouldn't be returning to the soap opera following the COVID-19 shutdown. The sudser was forced to recast the role and hired soap opera vet Cady McClain to step into Jennifer's shoes. Reeves did return for a brief period of time, but McClain has been holding things down as Jennifer for the past couple of years.

Now, "Days of Our Lives" fans are in for a treat, as Reeves and Ashford are set to reunite on a brand new project.