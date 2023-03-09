Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Expected To Attend King Charles' Coronation Together

Family reunions for ordinary people can be awkward. But any awkwardness is sure to be amplified if you're a member of the royal family, you've written a tell-all book about your life as a part of that family, and made a docuseries for Netflix about you getting away from that family. And that family meeting is done with the eyes of the world on you. Such is the situation that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is in.

After the very public stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been snubbed by many in the royal family. And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen with the royal family at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, there didn't seem to be any signs of a thaw in the icy relationship between Harry and his brother William, Prince of Wales at the event (per The Guardian). The brothers and their wives had seemingly been close some years ago, having been dubbed the "Fab Four," but you wouldn't guess it from recent reports. In an interview with Anderson Cooper in January 2023, Harry said that he hadn't spoken with his brother or his father "for quite a while." But they may have an opportunity to speak relatively soon at the coronation of King Charles III if the latest news from royal experts is any indication.