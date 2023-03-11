What We Know About Prince Edward's Son James, The New Earl Of Wessex

When Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, some royal titles changed right away. Charles immediately became king, even though his official coronation isn't until May 6. Other titles that were automatic took longer to reveal. While Prince Harry and Megan Markle's children were eligible to use prince and princess titles when their grandfather became king, it wasn't until March 8 that the couple revealed that Archie and Lilibet are using their royal titles.

Unlike hereditary titles, the current monarch must give another category of royal titles. In his first official speech as king, Charles conferred the Prince of Wales title to Prince William. Then on March 10, Charles officially declared his youngest brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. Previously, the title had belonged to Prince Philip, and it was inherited by Charles when his father died. However, in 1999, Philip expressed his wish that the title would be given to Edward eventually, in honor of their close relationship, per The Telegraph. After Queen Elizabeth's death, the title returned to the Crown, giving Charles the opportunity to fulfill his father's wish.

Prince Edward's family also has some new titles. His wife, Sophie, is the Duchess of Edinburgh. His son, James, previously Viscount Severn, has now inherited his father's former title and become the Earl of Wessex. While James leads a quiet life, he has participated in the Commonwealth Games and the Platinum Jubilee, as well his grandmother's funeral. Here's what we know about Edward's youngest child.