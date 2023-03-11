The Young And The Restless' Jason Thompson Reflects On His Soap Opera Career

While having gone through rough patches here and there, Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson) survived quite a few tribulations on "General Hospital." When Robin was presumed dead because of an explosion at the hospital, Patrick grieved for quite some time. However, it wasn't long before he became the object of desire to then-schemer Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). He ended up dating Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo) and the two were about to get married when Robin showed up alive. She and Patrick have stayed together ever since, even after moving to California in 2016 with their daughter, Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer).

After leaving "GH," Thompson then moved to "The Young and the Restless," taking over the part of Billy Abbott which had previously been played by several actors including Billy Miller and Burgess Jenkins. Billy wasn't a bad guy, but had been caught up in quite a lot of trouble. He's been framed for a few crimes over the years, and has also had to deal with the death of his daughter, Cordelia "Delia" Abbott, that he was indirectly responsible for. Billy had also been taken advantage of by Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), who later revealed that she was pregnant as a result resulting in Billy and Chelsea sharing a child together. Chelsea had racked up a list of misdeeds over the years, but has recently gone around apologizing to those she's wronged, including Billy.

Now, as a potential romance blossoms between Billy and Chelsea, Thompson discussed his soap opera experience.