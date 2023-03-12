Insider Claims Royal Family Hopes To Ice Out Harry And Meghan If They Attend The Coronation

Now that King Charles III has officially sent out his save-the-dates for his May 6 crowning, all eyes will be on one particular pair of guests. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are expected to attend the coronation, although they haven't confirmed it as of this writing. Awkward as it would be for the Sussexes, it would look even worse if they declined; the tabloids would explode with headlines like "Bratty Harry Snubs Dad Charles on His Most Important Day." Harry and Meghan's children will definitely not be there. Per The Telegraph, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (as they're now officially titled) were considered too young to sit through the pomp and circumstance of the ceremony. The last thing Charles would want as he takes his oath is to have a toddler wailing for a snack or running down the aisles of Westminster Abbey.

Assuming the senior Sussexes do make the trip over, they'll be a minor part of the festivities. Because they're nonworking royals, they won't be joining the new king and queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the public. Harry will not participate in the ceremony, but then, neither will most of the royal family. Only William, Prince of Wales, will be performing the traditional act of homage, kneeling before his father and kissing his cheek, per Hello! Magazine. A source recently claimed that during the coronation, Harry and Meghan might also be pushed far out of the spotlight — very far.