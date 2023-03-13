Mindy Kaling's Vera Wang Outfit Change At The 2023 Oscars Takes A Page Out Of Erin Andrews' Book

The 95th Academy Awards hit Hollywood this weekend, highlighting the film industry's biggest accomplishments of the last year. However, for many viewers, it was all about the fashion. There have been some iconic Oscars dresses over the last 20 years, along with some that were just plain silly. Who can forget when Bjork showed up in her legendary swan dress? Or Uma Thurman's pirate get-up? The illustrious ceremony has been a platform for many celebrities to show off their personal sense of style.

This year, the preshow featured some of the worst-dressed celebs we've seen on the champagne carpet, but there were some major wins, too. "The Mindy Project" creator Mindy Kaling, for instance, showed off a special Oscars look that fans will likely be talking about for weeks to come. Seemingly taking a page out of the book of Erin Andrews, the football commentator who caught the attention of viewers at the 2023 Super Bowl for her outfit change, Kaling donned two different outfits during the same event.