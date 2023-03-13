The Biggest Color Trend From The Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Is Right On Track For Spring

At the 2023 Oscars ceremony, there was no shortage of notable looks, even among the evening's worst dressed stars. Michelle Williams was ethereal in a bridal chic look, with sheer lace draped over an extravagantly detailed metallic chest. Paul Mescal went with a white suit jacket, which drew an unfortunate Twitter comparison to Alvin and the Chipmunks. And the cast of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" had plenty of white bird feathers between them.

Even the night's host Jimmy Kimmel switched his black tuxedo jacket for a white one midway through the broadcast, though he joked that he only changed because he spilled guacamole on his first look. Though not all of the night's winners rocked the dazzling and unexpected color having its moment at the Oscars, the stars who did had an undeniably bright presence.