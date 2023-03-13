Rihanna's Look At The 2023 Oscars Totally Redeemed Her Super Bowl Flop

Rihanna shone bright like a diamond at the 2023 Oscars — so much so that everyone collectively forgot how much of a snoozefest her Super Bowl performance was.

It was just in February when the "We Found Love" singer took center stage at the Super Bowl to perform some of her greatest hits in front of a massive audience after a years-long hiatus. People got the surprise of their life when she debuted a baby bump the moment she appeared, but it was sadly the only noteworthy moment of her 13-minute performance. It's understandable that she wanted to be on the safer side of things given her pregnancy, but overall, it was her backup dancers, LED-lit platforms, and the floating stages that carried the show.

In true Rihanna fashion, however, she rocked the hell out of her vibrant red, monochromatic jumpsuit without any costume changes in between, save for swapping outerwear. The Fenty founder donned a tailor-made Loewe catsuit, two custom coats from Alaïa, and a pair of MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross sneakers. Come the 2023 Oscars, she also didn't disappoint with her looks, and her stunning performance of "Lift Me Up" made up for the disappointment her Super Bowl stint brought about.