King Charles Expected To Leave Prince Harry Out Of His Will

It seems that the ill will King Charles III may be feeling toward his son goes further than expected. According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, who wrote an opinion piece for the New Zealand Herald, it's looking more likely that the Duke of Sussex will receive nothing in his father's will. Instead, the will is likely to focus heavily on his brother Prince William, Prince of Wales and William's three children. Elser's logic follows the change that Queen Elizabeth made in the 1990s when she decided that the royal family would pay taxes from then on.

However, part of the tax deal the Queen negotiated was that money given from one sovereign to another would not be subject to the 40% tax rate inheritance sums usually are. As a consequence of this, William is exempt from the 40% tax fee due to being next in line to the throne. Of course, this caveat also means that Harry is not exempt, which could lead to him being disregarded completely.

Though nothing is confirmed, this latest development could drive even more hard feelings between Harry and his father if true.