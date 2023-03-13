King Charles Expected To Leave Prince Harry Out Of His Will
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the royal family have had their fair share of ups and downs ever since he decided to leave the firm officially at the beginning of 2020. Moreover, since the publication of his bombshell book "Spare," it's safe to assume the relationship between him and the remaining royals may have been strained even further. Though Harry and Meghan are expected to attend King Charles' coronation, their attendance may not get the friendliest of receptions from the other royals, who are supposedly planning to ice Harry and Meghan out.
Interestingly, the titles were recently updated on the royal website, amongst which Lilibet and Archie were officially recognized as "Princess" and "Prince" titles. To some, the updated titles seem like an olive branch of sorts and could even be a sign that reconciliation could occur sooner rather than later. However, a new piece of information has come to light that could have a further disastrous effect on the relationship between King Charles III and his son.
Why King Charles may be forced to Harry out of his will
It seems that the ill will King Charles III may be feeling toward his son goes further than expected. According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, who wrote an opinion piece for the New Zealand Herald, it's looking more likely that the Duke of Sussex will receive nothing in his father's will. Instead, the will is likely to focus heavily on his brother Prince William, Prince of Wales and William's three children. Elser's logic follows the change that Queen Elizabeth made in the 1990s when she decided that the royal family would pay taxes from then on.
However, part of the tax deal the Queen negotiated was that money given from one sovereign to another would not be subject to the 40% tax rate inheritance sums usually are. As a consequence of this, William is exempt from the 40% tax fee due to being next in line to the throne. Of course, this caveat also means that Harry is not exempt, which could lead to him being disregarded completely.
Though nothing is confirmed, this latest development could drive even more hard feelings between Harry and his father if true.