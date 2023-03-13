Days Of Our Lives Previews Hope's Unexpected Reunion With Steve And John
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been on the edge of their seats anticipating the long-awaited return of Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and her husband Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). Viewers of the soap opera have been hearing the news and counting down the days until Bo and Hope's epic reunion on the flagship series. Although the pair were seen together in 2022's "Beyond Salem," this reunion will be much different, as Bo will be alive and back on his feet after being resurrected by Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) and the three prisms.
While Bo and Hope's return will surely be the talk of all the fans, there are many other reunions that will also likely be shown once Bo and Hope are back together. Bo will want to reunite with his children, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and his daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal). He'll also likely want to meet his son-in-law Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for the first time and see his grandson and namesake, Bo Brady Weston. Fans are hoping to see the entire Brady family reunite and rally around Bo after it's revealed that he's alive and well.
Meanwhile, Hope will have some big reunions herself. Recently, the sudser shared a clip of Hope's reunion with two of her closest and oldest friends, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn).
Hope meets up with some old friends while searching for Megan
"Days of Our Lives" fans got a sneak peek at Hope Brady's first reunion on "Days of Our Lives" when the show shared a clip of the character meeting up with her old friends Steve Johnson and John Black to its official YouTube page. In the preview, Steve and John are stunned and thrilled to see Hope as they're looking for Megan Hathaway. The old friends have a loving reunion with hugs all around before getting down to business. They all question one another about how they got their intel, but none of them is willing to reveal their sources.
In addition, the trio reveals that they are all looking for Megan and know that she's up to something shady. Because Megan wronged all three of them during the storyline in "Beyond Salem," it seems logical that they're looking to stop her evil plans. However, what Hope doesn't know is that Megan is the person who stole the orchid from the DiMera mansion, causing the eventual deaths of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).
Of course, Megan also brought the women back to life with the prisms and the orchid. Now it seems that Steve, John, and Hope will have to find Megan to reunite with their loved ones.