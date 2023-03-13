Days Of Our Lives Previews Hope's Unexpected Reunion With Steve And John

"Days of Our Lives" fans have been on the edge of their seats anticipating the long-awaited return of Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and her husband Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). Viewers of the soap opera have been hearing the news and counting down the days until Bo and Hope's epic reunion on the flagship series. Although the pair were seen together in 2022's "Beyond Salem," this reunion will be much different, as Bo will be alive and back on his feet after being resurrected by Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) and the three prisms.

While Bo and Hope's return will surely be the talk of all the fans, there are many other reunions that will also likely be shown once Bo and Hope are back together. Bo will want to reunite with his children, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and his daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal). He'll also likely want to meet his son-in-law Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for the first time and see his grandson and namesake, Bo Brady Weston. Fans are hoping to see the entire Brady family reunite and rally around Bo after it's revealed that he's alive and well.

Meanwhile, Hope will have some big reunions herself. Recently, the sudser shared a clip of Hope's reunion with two of her closest and oldest friends, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn).