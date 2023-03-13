Kate Middleton Brings Back Polarizing 2010s Trend At King Charles' First Commonwealth Day

The coronation of King Charles III is quickly approaching. While he has been serving as the United Kingdom's monarch since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, there has yet to be a formal ceremony to solidify the passing of the crown. A coronation isn't required when a new ruler takes over. It serves more as a symbolic and historical gesture, which has been at the cornerstone of the English monarchy for thousands of years.

Although the coronation has yet to take place, Charles has quickly settled into his role as king, speaking at other ceremonies and events. This week marked the first Commonwealth Day since he has taken the throne, which celebrates the countries that make up the Commonwealth with a service and speech by the king.

Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, were joined at the ceremony by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, and while royal fans were interested in what Charles had to say, their eyes also drifted to Kate, who was wearing a piece of 2010s fashion that is sure to come back in style.