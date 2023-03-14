Two New Big General Hospital Comebacks Are Set For April 2023

As "General Hospital" nears its 60th year, the intrigue surrounding the diabolical plans of Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) will be coming to a head, promising the excitement and adventure that the daytime drama originally pioneered all the way back in the '80s. Soap Opera Digest reports that two fan-favorite stars will be returning as part of the celebrations. On April 14, Emma Samms will return as Holly Sutton, while on April 17, Jane Elliot is bringing the irascible Tracy Quartermaine back to Port Charles.

Holly had been forced to do Victor's bidding because he was threatening her son, Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons). Fortunately, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) helped Holly fake being nearly killed by an explosion, thus removing her as Victor's pawn in October 2022.

Tracy, meanwhile, returned in January of that year with the sad news that her husband, the legendary Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) — who's saved Port Charles and the world several times over — mysteriously died in a cable car accident in Austria. Luke was reportedly close to learning the truth about Victor's scheme, and fans are holding out hope that he will return one last time to save the day and go out properly — as a hero of his caliber should. Our fingers are also crossed for Luke's possible return, and all the other excitement to come!