Two New Big General Hospital Comebacks Are Set For April 2023
The entertainment industry is abuzz in 2023 as multiple movies and TV shows have major, upcoming milestone anniversaries to celebrate. The Quentin Tarantino action classic "Kill Bill: Volume 1," starring Uma Thurman and David Carradine, turns 20 this year. Elsewhere, family films including "The Sandlot" and "Hocus Pocus," as well as the thrilling "Jurassic Park," are arriving at the 30-year mark. "Die Hard" — which many fans have argued should also be considered a Christmas film — is 35 years old this year.
Further, 1978 brought us three classics that are now turning 45; "Superman," "Halloween," and "Grease," featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Disney is also celebrating "100 Years of Wonder" this year as the company was created by the legendary innovator, Walt Disney, in 1923. Disney also owns Marvel Studios, which began in 1993, while many of Marvel's characters were created in the early 1960s. And Disney also owns "General Hospital," which is proudly celebrating its bumper 60th year on television.
The show's milestone 15,000th episode, which aired in 2022, focused on iconic fan favorite Genie Francis (Laura Collins) who also celebrated 45 years on the sudser. Other "GH" stars on par with Francis for working on the show the longest include Leslie Charleson (Monica Quartermaine) and Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin), who originated their characters in 1977. Now, as "GH" gears up for some 60th-anniversary fun, more actors are returning to participate in the festivities.
The stage is set for some amazing returns this year
As "General Hospital" nears its 60th year, the intrigue surrounding the diabolical plans of Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) will be coming to a head, promising the excitement and adventure that the daytime drama originally pioneered all the way back in the '80s. Soap Opera Digest reports that two fan-favorite stars will be returning as part of the celebrations. On April 14, Emma Samms will return as Holly Sutton, while on April 17, Jane Elliot is bringing the irascible Tracy Quartermaine back to Port Charles.
Holly had been forced to do Victor's bidding because he was threatening her son, Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons). Fortunately, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers), and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) helped Holly fake being nearly killed by an explosion, thus removing her as Victor's pawn in October 2022.
Tracy, meanwhile, returned in January of that year with the sad news that her husband, the legendary Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) — who's saved Port Charles and the world several times over — mysteriously died in a cable car accident in Austria. Luke was reportedly close to learning the truth about Victor's scheme, and fans are holding out hope that he will return one last time to save the day and go out properly — as a hero of his caliber should. Our fingers are also crossed for Luke's possible return, and all the other excitement to come!