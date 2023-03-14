Don Diamont's Wife Is Dying To Know Why Bill Is Obsessed With Sheila On The Bold And The Beautiful

Although "The Bold and the Beautiful" actor Don Diamont explained that the new version of his character Bill Spencer Jr. was evolving beyond his win-at-all-costs mentality and ruthless behavior in August 2022, that seems to have gone out the window. When Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) and her husband, John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), planned on testifying that Finn's twisted mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), shot them and left the couple for dead, Bill rode to Sheila's rescue. He blackmailed the two, threatening to reveal that Steffy's mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), was the one who shot him in 2018.

Bill had previously agreed not to reveal that Taylor was the culprit, but now all bets are off as the cold-blooded businessman seems to have gone off the rails by protecting — and falling love with — Sheila, despite her history of evil deeds that make Bill's transgressions pale in comparison. Diamont has explained that Bill's determination to be with Sheila isn't just because Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) have rejected him, but it also stems from the character's self-loathing and feeling that he deserves such a vile girlfriend.

Not only are the characters on the show bewildered by this strange turn of events, fans — and even Diamont's wife — are demanding answers to Bill's absurd decision.