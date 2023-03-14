Is Linsey Godfrey Leaving Days Of Our Lives Behind Again?

Linsey Godfrey brought the character of Sarah Horton back to "Days of Our Lives" in 2018. Before that, Sarah was best known as the daughter of Maggie Horton and the adopted daughter of Mickey Horton. As a child, there was much drama surrounding Sarah's paternity, and fans eventually found out that Dr. Neil Curtis was her biological father. Sarah was also hit by a car when Eve Donovan got behind the wheel while intoxicated, causing the young Sarah to have serious injuries.

During her childhood, Sarah struggled in her relationship with Maggie, especially after learning that her mother had been having an affair with Neil, the man who ultimately was revealed to be her father. Out of love for Mickey, Sarah wanted to tell her adopted dad everything, which caused issues within the family. Although Mickey and Maggie worked out their marital issues, Sarah opted not to stick around Salem.

In 1991, Sarah left her hometown and her parents behind to move to Nashville with her older sister, Melissa Horton. When Sarah returned to Salem in 2018, Godfrey was in the role and the character was revealed to be a doctor who was engaged to none other than Roman Brady and Kate Roberts' son, Rex Brady. Since that time, Sarah has become a favorite among viewers.