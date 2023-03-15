Mishael Morgan Set To Make Multiple Returns To The Young And The Restless

Mishael Morgan was a staple on "The Young and the Restless" for nearly a decade, beginning in 2013, so her abrupt departure toward the close of 2022 left fans scratching their heads. Prior to any announcement about her status, Morgan's name was removed from the show's closing credits — an implication that she was no longer on contract with the daytime soap. However, after weeks of silence, Morgan finally weighed in on her surprising "Young and the Restless" exit. While the character hadn't been doing much for months, it was still a tremendous loss to the series.

Morgan wrapped up her stint as powerhouse attorney Amanda Sinclair in a megawatt storyline featuring her boyfriend, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) cheating on her with the mother of his child, Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway). Amanda and Abby's husband, Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz), walked in on the two having sex. After catching Devon in the act, Amanda read him the riot act and left town to tend to her sick mother. It appeared this would be the last fans saw of Amanda, but recently, several developments are proving that narrative to be false.

Despite her exit from town, Amanda's work in Genoa City is far from over, as she's slated to make her grand return very shortly, inserting herself in the middle of a tense family battle between the children of the late Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John).