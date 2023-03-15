Days Of Our Lives Star Jackée Harry Speaks Out For Abused Women In New Lifetime Movie
Trigger Warning: this article contains mentions of domestic abuse.
Jackée Harry is one of the strongest and most outspoken women in Hollywood. The actor has made her feelings clear on many issues, including racial equality, LGBTQ rights, and women's issues. She's also spoken out about the lack of diversity in Hollywood. Of course, Harry has portrayed strong women in her work through the years.
Fans have seen Harry in her beloved sitcom roles on "227" and "Sister, Sister," and she's made guest appearances on "Glee," "Family Reunion," and many other series. She's currently delighting soap opera fans as Paulina Price on Peacock's long-running sudser, "Days of Our Lives." Paulina is a strong and confident woman who isn't afraid to speak her mind. She also brings a comedy element to the soap. However, the character harbored a secret for many years. Her former husband had abused her badly, and when he came back to Salem to reunite with Paulina, it appeared that things hadn't changed at all.
Paulina found herself in a scary situation with her former abuser, per Soaps. Now, Harry is set to tackle the topic of abuse again in her new Lifetime movie "Every Breath She Takes."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Jackée Harry speaks candidly about domestic abuse
Jackée Harry's latest role in the Lifetime film "Every Breath She Takes" tackles the serious topic of abuse. Harry stars in the film with her former "Days of Our Lives" son-in-law Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) as well as Tisha Campbell and others. During a behind-the-scenes interview, which Harry shared to her Instagram account, the actor opened up about the importance of sharing stories of abuse and survival. Harry hopes that the stigma will end so that more people can get help, explaining, "A lot of people are ashamed of it, and that's what we have to get rid of — the shame..."
Harry also revealed that she tries her best to raise her children and grandchildren to be strong people who wouldn't be afraid to stand up for themselves and get help in dangerous circumstances. "It takes courage to admit that you've been abused. So listen to those who lean on you for support! Our new movie #EveryBreatheSheTakes shows the lengths some abusers will go through to maintain a hold over somebody and how important trust and communication can be to getting that somebody out of a bad situation," Harry wrote in the caption of the post.
Fans can watch "Every Breath She Takes" when it premieres on Lifetime on March 25.
