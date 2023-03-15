Days Of Our Lives Star Jackée Harry Speaks Out For Abused Women In New Lifetime Movie

Trigger Warning: this article contains mentions of domestic abuse.

Jackée Harry is one of the strongest and most outspoken women in Hollywood. The actor has made her feelings clear on many issues, including racial equality, LGBTQ rights, and women's issues. She's also spoken out about the lack of diversity in Hollywood. Of course, Harry has portrayed strong women in her work through the years.

Fans have seen Harry in her beloved sitcom roles on "227" and "Sister, Sister," and she's made guest appearances on "Glee," "Family Reunion," and many other series. She's currently delighting soap opera fans as Paulina Price on Peacock's long-running sudser, "Days of Our Lives." Paulina is a strong and confident woman who isn't afraid to speak her mind. She also brings a comedy element to the soap. However, the character harbored a secret for many years. Her former husband had abused her badly, and when he came back to Salem to reunite with Paulina, it appeared that things hadn't changed at all.

Paulina found herself in a scary situation with her former abuser, per Soaps. Now, Harry is set to tackle the topic of abuse again in her new Lifetime movie "Every Breath She Takes."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.