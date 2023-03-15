Princess Diana's Brother Slams Donald Trump — And Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Him

If there's one thing that we know Donald Trump likes, it's attention and being able to tout his accomplishments. He even went so far, according to The New Yorker, as to impersonate a publicist when on the phone with a journalist in 1991 to talk himself up. His latest self-promotion venture, along with running for president again in 2024, is a book called "Letters to Trump." It's a collection of letters that Trump has received over the years as well as his commentary on them. There are letters from world leaders and big-time celebrities – Trump's new book will reportedly include messages from Oprah and Princess Diana.

While promoting his book, which you can get for $99, Trump spoke with Breitbart News. "I think they're going to see a very fascinating life," he said of readers. And of the letter writers themselves, Trump had an unexpected claim about how they felt about him. He stated, "I knew them all — and every one of them kissed my a**, and now I only have half of them kissing my a**."

His comments didn't go unnoticed. Charles Spencer, younger brother to Princess Diana, has apparently found out what Trump said. Since a letter from Princess Diana is to be included in the book, Spencer fired back with both barrels at Trump's claim about a**-kissing.