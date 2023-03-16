Crown Jewels Will Shine Bright In New Exhibit Following King Charles' Coronation

The coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023, will undoubtedly be watched by millions of people around the world, and the ceremony itself is just one part of what's set to be three days of events, per Sky News. The historic occasion is bound to feature the pageantry that Britain and the monarchy are so good at, even though it will be downsized when compared to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jewels are a particularly impressive aspect of royalty that will definitely be on display at the coronation. We don't have all the details; for instance, we still don't know what tiara, if any, Catherine, Princess of Wales will be wearing. But we do know that we'll be seeing the centerpieces of the Crown Jewels, including St. Edward's Crown, which is only worn during the coronation. After the coronation, you'll get the chance for a closer look at the coronation crown and other Crown Jewels in a newly designed exhibit in the Tower of London.