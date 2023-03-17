The Bold And The Beautiful Brings Back Patrick Duffy And Linda Purl

Logan family patriarch Stephen Logan was originally played by Robert Pine from 1988 to 2001, on "The Bold and the Beautiful." In 2006, Patrick Duffy took over the role, and he's been recurring ever since. Duffy's last appearance as Stephen was in November 2022 and the character brought a surprise with him to Los Angeles. When Stephen originally left town in 2011, he was engaged to Pam Douglas (Alley Mills), but upon returning last year, he was accompanied by a very special guest — his new love interest, Lucy (Linda Purl).

While Duffy became a pop culture icon when he played Bobby Ewing on "Dallas," Purl, his real-life partner, also made her mark in several movies and TV shows, as well as joining the hit series "Happy Days" as Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli's (Henry Winkler) girlfriend, Ashley Pfister. She's even dabbled in the soap opera world herself by playing Claire Wright on "Port Charles" in 2000, and was also part of a pivotal story for Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), as Peyton Honeycutt, on "General Hospital," in 2022.

When Stephen and Lucy visited L.A. last, his daughters Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Katie (Heather Tom), and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), were not only happy to see him but also warmed up quickly to his fiancé too. The real-life couple only appeared for two episodes together, but they made a major impact on the fans and thankfully, more good news for the Logan family has since been announced.