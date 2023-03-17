General Hospital Writer Teases Upcoming Emotional Tribute To Sonya Eddy

The story of Frank and Doris Hursley reads like something out of their show, "General Hospital," according to Frank's biography in Michigan Today. Frank had been married twice and had an affair with Doris, both of whom were married and then got divorced to be together. He had a son, Frank Jr., who was presumed dead in World War II by an erroneous report, causing his mother and Frank's ex-wife, Madeline, to lapse into a coma and die. He had been estranged from his son and his daughter Bridget from his second marriage, and the two half-siblings ended up in a court battle over Frank's estate after he passed away. Frank and Doris became writing partners working on radio serials first, then transitioning to television. In 1963, the couple created "GH," and Frank's grandson Duncan states that they would be shocked to know that the show has endured since then.

"GH" has changed over the years, largely due to executive producer Gloria Monty who was brought in to save it from cancellation in 1978 and did so by infusing action, adventure, intrigue, and espionage into it. The producers went all out for the "GH" 50th anniversary in 2013, and the series is now poised to strike even more gold as the show reaches 60. Several events have been reported, including major character comebacks, and now one of the "GH" writers has teased a little bit more of what's to be expected for the anniversary celebration.