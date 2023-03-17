Princess Diana's Former Butler Says Kate Middleton Holds Royal Family's Future In Her Hands

Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne for 70 years, and she was the longest reigning monarch in the UK. As such, there are plenty in Britain who have never seen anyone else on their money and on their stamps — the first coins featuring the face of King Charles III have already entered circulation in the UK, according to the Royal Mint. Queen Elizabeth also had impressively high approval ratings at the end of her reign with an IPSOS poll in May 2022 showing 86% of Britons were "satisfied with the way The Queen is doing her job." Prince William was ranked at 81% followed by now-King Charles III at 65%.

With the passing of the queen, who the Dean of Exeter told BBC was "the mother of the nation," there have been some who are questioning the role of the monarchy. Uncertainty about the British monarchy's future within the Commonwealth was highlighted during some of the royal visits to the Caribbean in 2022. There were protests in Jamaica and Belize when William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visited. And while King Charles may be the head of the royal family now, barring any huge shakeups, we know that Prince William will be next, followed by Prince George. But Paul Burrell, former butler to Princess Diana, thinks the royal family's future isn't in the hands of those in line for the throne, but instead it lies with Kate.