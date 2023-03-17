Royal Experts Say Prince Andrew Isn't Happy About His Inheritance From Queen Elizabeth

While Andrew and his siblings did not receive an inheritance, the same can't be said for King Charles, as Queen Elizabeth's $800 million estate went solely to him. To avert paying high inheritance taxes and to ensure that the money stayed within the royal family, a 1993 agreement made Charles the queen's beneficiary. However, because they are working royals, Princess Anne and Prince Edward will receive money through the Sovereign Grant. Andrew has not been a working royal since 2019, so he will not receive any funds. Nevertheless, a source told the Daily Mail that all three siblings are frustrated by their lack of a financial inheritance.

Andrew, especially, is said to be concerned about the situation. In a YouTube video uploaded by Daily Mail Royals, royal expert Richard Eden weighed in on the situation. He said, "I've been speaking to friends of Prince Andrew over the last couple of weeks, and yes, he does still have a few friends ... and they do feel that he's a bit hard done by at the moment, frankly."

One of Andrew's friends explained to the Daily Mail, "Andrew is in despair." They went on to say, "What's he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head? Things are going from bad to worse. It's a disaster."