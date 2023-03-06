Why Sarah Ferguson Is 'Proud' To Financially Support Prince Andrew If Needed

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duke and Duchess of York, go way back. Even before they married in 1986, Fergie and Andrew first met in childhood. Fergie's father worked as a polo manager for Philip, and Fergie and Andrew enjoyed playing outdoor games together. While the couple separated in 1992 and officially divorced in 1996, their lives remain intertwined. "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other," Fergie told The Telegraph in 2021. Over the years, the Duke and Duchess of York worked together to raise their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. More recently, Fergie was forthcoming with words of emotional support for her ex after Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, telling The Times that he was a "good and kind man."

Since 2006, Fergie has shared a home with Andrew at Royal Lodge. Even so, they each have their own separate spaces in the vast 30-room home. However, now that King Charles is reportedly planning to eliminate Andrew's yearly allowance of £249,000, the Yorks may have to leave Royal Lodge for smaller Frogmore Cottage after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move out. While Andrew is opposed to moving, he may not have to financial ability to stay, given that he has only an annual navel pension of £20,000 and hasn't been a working royal since 2019. However, Fergie has once again proclaimed her willingness to support her former husband, this time financially.