Days Of Our Lives' Peter Reckell And Kristian Alfonso Set The Record Straight On Bo And Hope's Return

The love story of Bo and Hope Brady (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso) has kept "Days of Our Lives" fans enthralled for decades. Both characters have been separated and were off the show for quite some time, but now that they're returning, fans are on the edge of their seats. A five-episode spin-off series called "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" premiered on the Peacock streaming service in 2021, and its success garnered a sequel mini-series, "Beyond Salem: Chapter 2." Bo died of a brain tumor in 2015, but we saw him dealing with life in Heaven in the sequel series. At the end, he was given a second chance to return to Earth and was revealed to be in a cryogenic chamber monitored by past "Days" supervillain, Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson).

Although a third season was discussed, the mothership show moved over to Peacock, and the only change was an increase in excitement and adventure. Since the main show is now there, "Days" head writer Ron Carlivati explained that all the ideas for "Chapter 3" were absorbed into "Days" proper. The sudser has also been picked up for another two seasons, and the storylines just keep getting bigger and better.

Hope also appeared in the mini-series, and it wasn't long before the fans started to demand a reunion of her and Bo. Reckell and Alfonso recently discussed their imminent return.