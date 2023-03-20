Archie And Lilibet's Role In King Charles' Coronation Reportedly Depends On Their Parents

More and more details for King Charles' coronation are finally being confirmed as we get closer to May 6. It's certain that plenty of royals will be attending the historic coronation, but due to the drama and in-fighting that has been plaguing the royal family, there's some speculation about which important figures may not be in attendance.

In less than two months, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will officially begin their reign, and it's clear that their family members will all have important roles to play at the historic event. It's been reported that Camilla's grandchildren will take over a role traditionally held by duchesses at the coronation, and it's been confirmed that Prince William's children will also be front and center at the event. As for Charles' other grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, however, it seems that how they'll be featured in the coronation is all up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Since the release of "Spare," Prince Harry has been clear about what it will take for him to put his family feud to rest. "It was all so avoidable, but they just couldn't help themselves," Harry explained in an interview, per Marie Claire. "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean." Since "coming clean" doesn't seem to be on the royals' pre-coronation agenda, it's easy to wonder whether Harry, Meghan, and their children will have any role at all.