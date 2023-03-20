Archie And Lilibet's Role In King Charles' Coronation Reportedly Depends On Their Parents
More and more details for King Charles' coronation are finally being confirmed as we get closer to May 6. It's certain that plenty of royals will be attending the historic coronation, but due to the drama and in-fighting that has been plaguing the royal family, there's some speculation about which important figures may not be in attendance.
In less than two months, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will officially begin their reign, and it's clear that their family members will all have important roles to play at the historic event. It's been reported that Camilla's grandchildren will take over a role traditionally held by duchesses at the coronation, and it's been confirmed that Prince William's children will also be front and center at the event. As for Charles' other grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, however, it seems that how they'll be featured in the coronation is all up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Since the release of "Spare," Prince Harry has been clear about what it will take for him to put his family feud to rest. "It was all so avoidable, but they just couldn't help themselves," Harry explained in an interview, per Marie Claire. "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean." Since "coming clean" doesn't seem to be on the royals' pre-coronation agenda, it's easy to wonder whether Harry, Meghan, and their children will have any role at all.
There are two plans for the coronation until Harry and Meghan make a decision
According to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the Coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time" (via Express). Whether or not Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, 3-year-old Archie, and 1-year-old Lilibet will attend depends on how negotiations shake out. A source explained, "The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible, because they can't go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos. It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won't attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen."
A source revealed to the Daily Mail, "Two versions of the plans [for the day] are being drawn up. One includes Harry and Meghan, and one doesn't. Timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now." At first, Archie and Lilibet allegedly weren't invited at all. Now the plans will include them if their parents attend. This could even involve a happy birthday shoutout to Archie who turns 4 on coronation day. Whether or not the family of four will attend is up in the air, but as the clock ticks, a decision will be made one way or another.