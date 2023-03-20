The Young And The Restless Celebrates 50 Years With Star-Studded Hollywood Bash
With all the streaming services putting out content these days, the lifespan of a TV show seems to be getting shorter, as there is only so much programming people can watch. Several television series have aired for quite a few years, such as the soap opera "Guiding Light," which ran for a whopping 76 years — its time on radio and daytime TV combined. Where once there were over 16 soap operas on the air at the same time, there are now only four. Well, technically, there are only three on broadcast television: "The Young and the Restless," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "General Hospital," while "Days of Our Lives" has moved from the NBC network to the Peacock streaming service.
Fortunately, these shows are thriving with huge fan bases that crave more drama, romance, and action in their daytime fare. "The Young and the Restless" debuted in 1973, and the soap has been gearing up to celebrate an amazing 50 years on the air, counting it among the longest-running scripted TV shows currently being produced. "Y&R" stars had a blast opening a time capsule that was buried on its 25th anniversary, and series regular Melissa Ordway posted a video of it on Instagram.
With many decades under its belt, the "Y&R" cast and crew have been delighted to participate in the fun.
The Young and The Restless cast had a blast at the 50th party
On March 17, almost 60 past and present "The Young and the Restless" actors gathered together for a lavish party celebrating the show's 50th anniversary. Many cast members posted photos and videos on Instagram to share their fun with the fans. Among them was Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell) who wrote, "What a night! So thankful and proud to be a part of such an iconic show. @youngandrestlesscbs celebrating 50 years !! I LOVE my job and my Y&R family. Thank you to our incredible FANS for all of your love and dedication. We wouldn't be here if (it) weren't for all of you."
Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) followed suit with her own stunning pictures, excitedly posting, "Party pics. @youngandrestlesscbs is 50!!!" Another proud "Y&R" star, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson) also wrote on Instagram, "Happy 50th Anniversary to The Young & the Restless! It is truly a gift to be on such a legendary show with these incredible people, celebrating this huge milestone. It's not lost on me how lucky I am that I love going to work every day. The past 11 years have been a dream, looking forward to the next 50." Egan also included a video of clips from the show being projected onto the outside of the former cathedral, The Vibiana, where the party was held. Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) also posted several striking photos, helping fans enjoy the celebration vicariously!
Clearly this was a party to remember, and thanks to the social media excitement, it's not one that Y&R fans will be forgetting anytime soon either!