The Young And The Restless Celebrates 50 Years With Star-Studded Hollywood Bash

On March 17, almost 60 past and present "The Young and the Restless" actors gathered together for a lavish party celebrating the show's 50th anniversary. Many cast members posted photos and videos on Instagram to share their fun with the fans. Among them was Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe Mitchell) who wrote, "What a night! So thankful and proud to be a part of such an iconic show. @youngandrestlesscbs celebrating 50 years !! I LOVE my job and my Y&R family. Thank you to our incredible FANS for all of your love and dedication. We wouldn't be here if (it) weren't for all of you."

Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) followed suit with her own stunning pictures, excitedly posting, "Party pics. @youngandrestlesscbs is 50!!!" Another proud "Y&R" star, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson) also wrote on Instagram, "Happy 50th Anniversary to The Young & the Restless! It is truly a gift to be on such a legendary show with these incredible people, celebrating this huge milestone. It's not lost on me how lucky I am that I love going to work every day. The past 11 years have been a dream, looking forward to the next 50." Egan also included a video of clips from the show being projected onto the outside of the former cathedral, The Vibiana, where the party was held. Sharon Case (Sharon Newman) also posted several striking photos, helping fans enjoy the celebration vicariously!

Clearly this was a party to remember, and thanks to the social media excitement, it's not one that Y&R fans will be forgetting anytime soon either!