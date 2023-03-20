More Legal Trouble Brewing In Georgia For Donald Trump Amid Potential New York Indictment

Donald Trump believes that he will be arrested on Tuesday, March 21, posting the prediction on his Truth Social account and calling for protests. A spokesperson for Trump denied they'd heard from the Manhattan District Attorney's office on any specific dates or any specific charges, according to ABC News.

The potential arrest surrounds accusations of hush money paid to Stormy Daniels via former Trump lawyer and now key witness for the DA's office, Michael Cohen. Daniels allegedly had an affair with Trump, and she was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about it in the run up to the 2016 presidential election, as reported by The New York Times. Cohen was the one who made the payments to Daniels, and he additionally arranged for payment to Karen McDougal to keep her quiet (McDougal has also said she'd had an affair with Trump).

By 2018, Cohen ended up pleading guilty to charges including tax evasion and campaign finance violations, and in the same year, Trump denied knowing anything about the Daniels payment. Five years later, a grand jury has now heard evidence about the Daniels payment and Trump's role in potentially illegally covering it up. But for all the drama playing out in New York City, that's not the only place where Trump is facing legal trouble — he's in hot water down in Georgia, too.