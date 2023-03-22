General Hospital Fans Are Divided Over Joss And Dex's 'Forbidden' Romance
"General Hospital" couple Dex and Joss fell for each other in unusual circumstances. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) was furious with his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), for leaving his mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). Michael was so angry that he hired Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) through a security agency to infiltrate Sonny's criminal organization and find evidence to have his dad sent up the river. Along the way, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), has witnessed Dex working for Sonny, performing various shady deeds, and harbored a secret crush on Sonny's new enforcer. Their chemistry was undeniable, and things heated up when Dex helped save Josslyn's life on New Year's Eve, and the two ended up in bed together.
When Sonny learned Joss had stitched Dex up after being shot, he told his new lieutenant to stay away from her. Having grown up in Sonny's world as his step-daughter with Carly, Joss was worried for Dex's safety. Dex told her that he was working for someone to take the gangster down, and that his days in the mob would be over soon. Michael came to Dex's place to talk to him and was livid when he saw that Joss was there. She then figured out Michael was Dex's mystery boss, and Michael wanted them to split up to keep Joss safe. Dex and Joss stood their ground, assuring him that once Sonny went to prison, any danger would be over.
The fans have a lot to say about this forbidden love.
Joss and Dex could be a super couple
A screenshot of Josslyn Jacks and Dex Heller was posted on the official "General Hospital" Twitter with the caption, "Dex and Josslyn won't give up what they have without a fight. How will Michael react to their forbidden relationship?" Some viewers threw shade on the Joss and Dex pairing, with one replying, "'What they have'? They don't have anything other than sex and talking about Sonny. There is no substance." Another in the opposition wrote, "No offense to their fans but I'm not feeling them. It's lust and an extended booty call. There was no real fall out because no one really cares," with one viewer simply stating, "Snooze fest."
Many more are enjoying the romance, with one fan writing, "They fought, literally side by side, and it was BEAUTIFUL. He did not back down and stood by everything he's been telling Joss about how much she means to him." Another positive response was, "Kudos to the way Dex told Michael him leaving Joss is not an option, & Joss tearing up defending their relationship was just marvelous. Luv these 2." A long-time fan acknowledged the Joss/Dex chemistry, posting, "Nor do we want them to give up what they have! Wow...I feel like I went back to the 80s and am watching the super couples era all over again. I am hooked on these two!!"
And we're hooked as well!