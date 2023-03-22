General Hospital Fans Are Divided Over Joss And Dex's 'Forbidden' Romance

"General Hospital" couple Dex and Joss fell for each other in unusual circumstances. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) was furious with his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), for leaving his mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). Michael was so angry that he hired Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) through a security agency to infiltrate Sonny's criminal organization and find evidence to have his dad sent up the river. Along the way, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), has witnessed Dex working for Sonny, performing various shady deeds, and harbored a secret crush on Sonny's new enforcer. Their chemistry was undeniable, and things heated up when Dex helped save Josslyn's life on New Year's Eve, and the two ended up in bed together.

When Sonny learned Joss had stitched Dex up after being shot, he told his new lieutenant to stay away from her. Having grown up in Sonny's world as his step-daughter with Carly, Joss was worried for Dex's safety. Dex told her that he was working for someone to take the gangster down, and that his days in the mob would be over soon. Michael came to Dex's place to talk to him and was livid when he saw that Joss was there. She then figured out Michael was Dex's mystery boss, and Michael wanted them to split up to keep Joss safe. Dex and Joss stood their ground, assuring him that once Sonny went to prison, any danger would be over.

The fans have a lot to say about this forbidden love.