Days Of Our Lives Star Miranda Wilson Addresses Fan Backlash Over Wacky Storyline

"Days of Our Lives" fans have been watching villainess Megan Hathaway, played by actor Miranda Wilson, cause major chaos for many of the soap's biggest and most popular characters. As of late, Megan has pulled off some devious plans such as bringing Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) back from the dead after keeping his body in a cryogenic chamber for nearly a decade. She has also obtained the three prisms, which she is using in her devious plans.

Meanwhile, Megan — who is the daughter of Salem's biggest villain Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) — has also caused havoc in many other lives. Megan plotted to steal the rare orchid that could have saved Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Instead, the women all died and Megan placed their bodies in cryogenic chambers as well, only to bring them back to life in her laboratory.

Of course, Megan's biggest goal seems to be getting Bo to fall head over heels in love with her. After all, he is the reason that she's gone to great lengths and brought the dead back to life. However, some fans have been a bit confused by the storyline. Now, Wilson is clearing things up.