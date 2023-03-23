Donald Trump's Potential Arrest Looms As Hush-Money Case Is Put On Pause

The legal trouble facing former President Donald Trump has been heating up. Even Trump believes his arrest is imminent, though he passionately claims he has committed no crimes. He took to his social media network, Truth Social, to ask how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could "bring charges against the 45th, and quite possibly the 47th, President of the United States, who received more votes than any sitting President in history, over 75,000,000, and who is currently leading all candidates, by a lot, when there is NO CRIME OF ANY KIND???"

Understanding all of Trump's legal cases across the country is complicated. He is currently involved in four criminal cases, from New York to Georgia. In New York, the Manhattan District Attorney is seeking to indict the former president for alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels. However, it seems the case has been temporarily put on hold, though an arrest may still be approaching.