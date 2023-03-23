King Charles Urged To Cancel Upcoming Royal Visit To Paris After Serious Safety Concerns

In 2022, King Charles III had nearly 200 official engagements; however, his sister Princess Anne once again came out on top for busiest royal for the year with 214.'We'll see if he can take the top spot in his first full year as king, and he definitely has been busy in preparation for his coronation on May 6. Recently, King Charles and Queen Camilla made a covert visit to check on coronation preparation progress, specifically the embroidery for the coronation robes.

Charles also has the first state visits as king coming up, with plans to go to France and Germany. The Royal Family's website described the visit as one that "will celebrate Britain's relationship with France and Germany, marking [their] shared histories, culture and values." The itinerary currently involves a visit to France for a few days, starting March 26, followed by a few days in Germany, starting March 29.

Their plans in France were originally to include a wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe with President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, a State Banquet at Versailles, and a visit to an organic vineyard. But for all the planning that went into the trip, as it comes closer, some think the visit should be called off. It's down to some potentially serious security concerns.