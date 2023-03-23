King Charles And Queen Camilla Reportedly Make Covert Visit To Check Up On Coronation Preparation Progress

There's a lot that goes into planning an event as big as the coronation of the newest monarch in the United Kingdom. The coronation of King Charles III has been in the works for years with the code name Operation Golden Orb, according to the BBC. The guest list, which should be over 2,000, will include dignitaries from around the world as well as members of the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend King Charles' coronation together, or at least the palace is preparing for the event with their attendance in mind.

Along with the actual coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, there will be a light show and concert at Windsor Castle later that weekend. The event has its own logo, and there's even an official playlist for the coronation (with some hidden messages). Across the U.K., there will be an additional public holiday added to the calendar on Monday, May 8, and pubs can stay open two hours later than usual on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. The behind-the-scenes preparations for the event must be intense, and King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are apparently checking in on how things are going with King Charles' coronation outfit.