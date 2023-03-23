Royal Expert Claims William And Kate Won't Talk With Harry And Meghan At The Coronation

It's been weeks since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, received their invite to King Charles' coronation, and speculation continues to run high as the couple weighs the pros and cons of attending Charles' big day. "It's complicated," a friend of the Sussexes told The Telegraph. "There are a million different variables. Anybody could understand the predicament."

Given their royal status for seating, time may be on Harry and Meghan's side, allowing them to delay their decision until closer to the May 6 coronation. "Given that they've got the royal box, in a sense, there's flexibility on this one," Dr. George Gross, visiting research fellow in Theology at King's College London informed Express. In addition, Harry and Meghan are able to mull things over since the royals are allotting space for them in the expectation they will attend. "Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning... the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything," a source divulged to the Daily Mail.

While Harry and Meghan are being factored into the coronation's logistics, royal relatives are also mentally preparing for this extended family gathering. One source already anticipates an icy welcome for Harry and Meghan. Now, a royal expert is offering some possible reasons for this reaction, specifically on the part of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales.