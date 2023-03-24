General Hospital Star Michael Blake Kruse Announces The Birth Of His Second Child

Actor Michael Blake Kruse has certainly been around the TV dial, having appeared in shows like "Criminal Minds," "Strange Angel," and "Grey's Anatomy." He also recently appeared in the Marvel film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," playing a character named Henderson. Kruse wrote about that experience on Instagram, stating, "After two trips to Georgia, working with both the 1st and 2nd unit, as fate would have it, essentially all of my scenes were cut from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed –- but I get it. Nonetheless, it was an absolute privilege to have been directed by Ryan Coogler and it was very special to have a small part in honoring the great Chadwick Boseman." Kruse was referencing the fact that Boseman, the originator of the role of Black Panther, passed away in August 2020.

Kruse became popular as the thoroughly nice and endearing Officer Rory Cabrera on "General Hospital" in 2022. Sadly, Kruse bid farewell to Rory when the character became a victim of the notorious Hook killer. On the bright side, Kruse shared heartwarming family news in September 2022, when he announced on Instagram that he and his wife Cara Kruse were expecting their second child in March 2023.

Now that March is upon us, it should come as no surprise that Kruse once again shared a family milestone with everyone.