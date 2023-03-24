Royal Expert Says Prince Edward's Public Outing With Prince Andrew Sends A Clear Message

It's safe to say that Prince Andrew has brought his fair share of shame to the royal family — and his position within the royal family is something that his siblings are still grappling with. Because he was a known associate of Jeffrey Epstein, in February 2022 Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles, and per a statement issued at the time, he was "not to undertake any public duties." This decision came following Prince Andrew's settlement out of court with Virginia Giuffre, who accused the royal of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Since Queen Elizabeth II's passing, it's been up to King Charles III to deal with the best way to handle his brother, including shrinking his $300,000 allowance and only keeping him accustomed to royal life if he remains out of the spotlight. However, despite these measures, that hasn't stopped his other siblings, including Prince Edward, from keeping him in the family fold. Sources have reported sightings of the disgraced prince at private family gatherings, much to Charles' displeasure.

Member of Parliament Norman Baker suggested to The Sun that Prince Andrew is "going to any length possible to worm his way back into public life," having been seen once again with Prince Edward.