Royal Fans Have Made Their Thoughts Clear On Whether Kate Or Meghan Has Better Style

Ever since Meghan Markle first stepped out with Prince Harry, she's been the subject of endless media scrutiny — but she has also sported stunning fashion ever since she was first introduced as the younger prince's paramour. In 2019, Vogue Australia reported that Meghan was Lyst's most influential style icon, with the search platform reporting that Meghan's wardrobe choices caused a 216% jump in searches for items similar to those she wore. When she wore a shirt dress? Then everyone wanted to wear a shirt dress. Or, at the very least, there was a 45% increase in searches for the garment.

And Meghan isn't the only royal who's been noticed for her fashion choices — Catherine, Princess of Wales, has also made her mark as a sartorial icon. As Vogue noted, the "Kate effect" phenomenon points out the princess' ability to cause nearly every item she dons to sell out.

Between Meghan and Kate's similar but slightly different styles, there's plenty of inspiration to be gleaned from their fashion choices. However, according to a new poll, when it comes to fashion wares, Meghan has a slight edge over her sister-in-law.